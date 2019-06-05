Nutella fans, we have terrible news: the world could be facing an international shortage after strikes shut a factory in France which makes a quarter of Nutella's global supply.

Thankfully, the shortage won't affect Kiwi customers.

Workers have blockaded a French site, halting three production lines as ingredients run low. Photo / Getty Images.

"Nutella sold in Australia and New Zealand, is produced and supplied locally, out of Lithgow NSW," the Italian confectionery firm Ferrero told news.com.au.

The factory produces 600,000 jars a year, and currently workers are blocking trucks from entering or leaving in a stand-off over pay.

They reportedly want 4.5 per cent salary increases, one-time 900 Euro bonuses and better working conditions for staff.

The company has threatened fines for any employees involved, but have confirmed that 160 of the factory's 350 staff are taking part in the walkout.

Despite containing palm oil, the spread is so popular in France that fights broke out when a supermarket cut prices for the product in a promotion last year.

Founded in 1946, the family-run business is the third-largest company in the global chocolate confectionery market.