Experts have warned against trying a new online challenged dubbed "The Vacuum Challenge" as it could potentially leading to strangulation.

The challenge has been sweeping the internet, as social media users - from the UK and around the world - share videos as they seal themselves in bin bags, by sucking out the air with a vacuum cleaner.

However, experts are concerned that many of the videos posted online feature adults "vacuum sealing" their children, sitting in bin bags with their heads poking out.

Despite the hilarious videos online, Yahoo News reports it could be a lead to cerebral hypoxia caused by strangulation as the bag tightens around the neck.

The challenge is believed to have been inspired by vacuum beds, which are popular in the BDSM community.

A vacuum bed is a frame containing a latex suit, which covers the entire head and body, which participants climb into.

Air is then removed using a suction pump or vacuum, while the person inside breathes through a tube running into the mouth.

The challenge, which has been tried by social media users from across the globe, sees participants sitting or lying on the floor inside a bin bag, which often reaches up to the neck.

The nose of a vacuum is then inserted into the neck of the bag, sucking out all of the air and 'sealing' the participant inside.

The lack of air within the bag means people are unable to move, and often fall to the ground, losing control of their limbs.

Social media users from around the world have tested out the challenge and shared videos of their hilarious reactions online.

Some social media users expressed their shock at the challenge, suggesting they understood where it originated from and were confused as to how it had caught on.

"All these people exploring the latex vacuum bed kink without even knowing it," one social media user tweeted.

One wrote: "Do people just not know the vacuum challenge thing they're doing is a kink?"

Another commented: "I'm telling ya that trash bag vacuum challenge has something to do with latex kinks."

"I swear this is a fetish that someone spread to make it into an internet sensation and see everyone do it," a fourth added.

Another posted: "There are parents all over my FB doing this #VacuumChallenge with their kids and it unsettles me as this vacuum thing is some straight up BDSM s***"

One posted a gif of someone rolling their eyes, writing: "The BDSM community looking at vacuum challenge videos like..."

And while many participants in the challenge find the results hilarious, experts have warned that it could lead to fatal consequences.

Many of the videos see participants tying the bin bags tightly around their neck in order to keep the top of the bag sealed, which could lead to strangulation.

Though most of the videos involve two or more participants, it also wouldn't be wise to risk the challenge alone, as once trapped in the bag it becomes difficult to move.