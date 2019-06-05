Patricia Park piqued Brett Taylor's interest with a Match.com profile that cited a love of West Coast India pale ales.

When Patricia Park celebrated the publishing of her first novel at a Brooklyn bookstore in 2015, Brett Taylor's gift to her did not come in a card or in a vase or in a gift-wrapped box.

It came in a keg, filled with her favourite beer.

"He brewed me a batch of India pale ale, which was very, very meaningful," Park said. "With no disrespect to flowers, it took Brett about three weeks to make that particular beer for my

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

On this day