The Duchess of Cornwall has been caught on camera delivering a cheeky wink to officials who had just met President Trump as part of his state visit to the UK.

The President and First Lady joined the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall at their home at Clarence House for tea on Monday.

Royal Protection Officer: “Camilla, if you are in trouble then wink, we will come and rescue you.” #TrumpUKVisit #TrumpVisitUK pic.twitter.com/TGMrXwmjUu — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) June 3, 2019

After the private meeting, all four posed in a room for photographs and President Trump met further members of the royal entourage.

As they were leaving the room, the Duchess of Cornwall winked cheekily at the men who had just shaken hands with the President.

The gesture was broadcast on Sky News and noticed by royal watchers, who joked it could be code for the Secret Service.

The official visit began with a royal welcome at Buckingham Palace where Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall met Trump and the First Lady as they landed on Marine One.

He was then introduced to the Queen where the handshake was also picked up by some on social media as being more like a "fist bump".