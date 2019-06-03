At only one year old, Prince Louis is already set to make his first official royal engagement this month.

The youngest of Kate and William's children will attend the Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 8, The Sun reports.

The event takes place to celebrate the Queen's official birthday and includes a parade of hundreds of soldiers, musicians and horses.

It traditionally ends with the royals watching the RAF fly-past from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Advertisement

It's here that we'll see Prince Louis make his debut alongside his siblings, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte who made her own debut in 2016, and 5-year-old Prince George who debuted the year prior.

This year could be extra special, as it may well mark the first time Prince George and Princess Charlotte ride in the horse-drawn carriage with their parents.

Each year, the Queen and other senior royals lead the parade down The Mall in the carriages.

Princes William and Harry were just four when they first got to ride in the carriage with their mother, Princess Diana, so it could be the young royals' time to shine in the Horse's Guard's Parade.

The celebration will also see Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, end her maternity leave and return to official duties, attending her first royal engagement just 31 days after giving birth.

The new mum, who welcomed baby Archie in May, has not been seen publicly since she Harry presented the new royal to the world, two days after Meghan gave birth.

This will be Meghan's second Trooping, having made her debut as one of her first royal engagements last year, after marrying Prince Harry last May.