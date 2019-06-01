Before meeting her Prince, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was secretly messaging Max George from the British-Irish boy band The Wanted.

Meghan and Max exchanged tweets at around the same time that the Duchess was pursuing former X Factor winner and singer, Matt Cardle, reports The Sun.

After ending her first marriage to Trevor Engelson, Meghan was single and reportedly looking for a British man when she formed an unlikely bond on Twitter with the boy band member.

Meghan, who starred in US drama Suits, reached out to meet with former X Factor winner Matt Cardle, 36, at around the same time, The Sun has previously reported.

Advertisement

Max George was lead singer of The Wanted. Photo / Supplied

A source told The Sun: "Meghan was reaching out to a number of celebrities in the UK as she spent more time there.

"Max was one of the biggest stars in pop music at the time and they connected on Twitter.

"They swapped a few messages and had a lovely conversation but in the end nothing came out of it — she met her husband soon after.

Meghan and first husband Trevor Engelson. Photo / Getty Images

The source continued: "Max had women reaching out to him all the time and didn't remember much about it until Meghan's relationship with Prince Harry.

"It was a nice friendship and he wishes her well, but he hasn't heard from her since Harry."

Once Meghan split from Trevor Engelson in August 2013, it has been reported that she was keeping her eyes peeled for a new man while visiting England.

Max George is the lead singer of the band The Wanted. Photo / Instagram

Then, in June 2016, Meghan went public with her relationship with Prince Harry.

George was once engaged to Coronation Street actress Michelle Keegan and also dated Sports Illustrated model Nina Agdal and Miss Oklahoma contestant Carrie Baker.

Max George is now dating Ryan Giggs' ex-wife Stacey Cooke.