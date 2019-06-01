Why are we here? What's the point in it all?

We're not sure, and it seems neither does this dog, who was at an utter loss at what to do with himself when he finally caught his own tail, reports the Independent.

In a viral tweet, a Twitter user shared a video of his dog Max finally peaking at life.

The post reads: "My friend's dog, Max, finally caught its tail, and then didn't know what to do with itself anymore."

Advertisement

It goes without saying, people on Twitter have found the whole thing rather hilarious.

HE WALKS OUT THE ROOM WITH IT BZGZHSNSK — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) April 19, 2019

And it seems it's quite the norm for dogs to do.

My girl Aoife did the same thing pic.twitter.com/cGPEy9NEFn — Mairéad Lynn (@maireadlynn) April 20, 2019

Some call it "the crab walk."

We call it the crab walk pic.twitter.com/zsLEgpsQ25 — .H. (@hannahlilix) April 20, 2019

Well done, Mr Pooch. You're nailing life.