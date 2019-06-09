Asking the average person about gluten used to render a blank stare. Not any more, writes Niki Bezzant.

When we started Healthy Food Guide 14 years ago, if you asked the average person what gluten was, you'd likely draw a blank stare. Coeliac disease was not a widely-known condition. Back then, too, if you had it, your options for gluten-free eating were pretty limited. Gluten-free bread, if it was available, was brick-like and depressing; restaurants and cafes were thrown into a panic when asked about gluten-free options for diners.

Fast-forward to 2019 and there's gluten-free stuff everywhere you go. Cafes

