There were chaotic scenes at a McDonald's across the Ditch as hungry customers bombarded restaurants to claim a free burger as part of a widely publicised promotion.

A video of a McDonald's restaurant in central Sydney shared today showed huge queues as staff frantically try to serve eager burger lovers.

Be nice to your local @maccas team member as people go to score free Quarter Pounders today. Absolute scenes in Sydney. pic.twitter.com/2FjWBT5NxU — Luke Hopewell (@lukehopewell) May 28, 2019

"Be nice to your local @maccas team member as people go to score free Quarter Pounders today. Absolute scenes in Sydney – at McDonald's," Twitter user Luke Hopewell wrote, alongside an 11-second clip of the mayhem going on inside.

After watching the video, many can't believe what's going on.

"My god," one person wrote.

The chaos came as McDonald's Australia celebrated International Burger Day today, giving away 250,000 Quarter Pounders.

Sadly for New Zealand diners, the same promotion was not available on this side of the Tasman.