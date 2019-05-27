A grandmother in the US has slammed Subway for taking an hour to make 63 sandwiches.

The woman, going by the handle Martha J, posted the scathing one-star review of the fast-food chain's Kingsford, Michigan outlet last month on Yelp, news.com.au reports.

"As a last-minute resort me and my sister went to this Subway to get 63 foot-long subs for my grandson's confirmation party and had to wait for over an hour for the subs!" she wrote.

"Ridiculously long wait and the lady who took my order seemed really annoyed with me."

The rant went viral after a Twitter user posted a screenshot online. "Everyone who works in customer service should legally be allowed to fight one customer a year," he wrote.

she’s got some other funny ones too pic.twitter.com/45B2brvNGp — ㋡ (@racheleighann) May 8, 2019

Another said, "So this sub worker made roughly one sub per minute, for over an hour, at short notice, the customer's response was this? If I had needed 63 subs that badly and the server actually made them for me I don't think I would be able to thank them enough."

After reading the woman's other posts, however, many suspected it was satire.

"I like to save money so I always order off the dollar and kids' menus," she wrote in one review for fast-food chain Hardee's.

"The tunnel up to the slide is definitely way too small and even creaked like it might collapse under my weight. My granddaughter was very disappointed when I could only go through once before my Life Alert started to blink. Please make the play place bigger!"

In a review for Taco Bell, she wrote, "I ate four five-layer beef burritos from here last Wednesday and my stomach hurt so badly I had to go to the emergency room. I ate at Wendy's and McDonald's within the two hours previous so I can't be sure the culprit, but I mostly threw up the beef and cheese so I suspect it was the Taco Bell!"