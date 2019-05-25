Princess Charlotte will attend the same school as her brother, Prince George, according to Kensington Palace.

Four-year-old Charlotte will join her brother at Thomas's Battersea School in London in September.

The school is attended by students aged between 4 and 14 and aims to help raise "caring citizens of the world".

Annual fees are upwards of NZ$36,000 and the school is located just a few kilometres away from the family's home.

According to Headmaster Simon O'Malley, the school is "delighted" that Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, have chosen the school for Princess Charlotte.

"We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September," he said.

Princess Charlotte previously attended Willcocks Nursery School.