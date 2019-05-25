The Duchess of Sussex, who was once a vocal critic of Donald Trump, will not join Prince Harry and the Queen for a private lunch with the US President on the first day of his state visit to the UK.

Meghan, who previously described Trump as "divisive" and a "misogynist", will stay home with baby Archie.

The Queen will host the American President and his wife Melania for three days from June 3.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will join the Queen for the official ceremonial welcome in Buckingham Palace's garden.

Advertisement

The usual venue for the welcome at a state visit is the Horse Guards Parade venue in Whitehall, but sources say this was changed for security reasons.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will join the Queen and Charles and Camilla for the event.

Buckingham Palace has released the itinerary for the President's three-day visit to the UK today, which will include a visit to Downing Street for talks with Prime Minister Theresa May, who yesterday announced her resignation.

In 2016, then-Suits actress Meghan Markle campaigned against Trump becoming president and backed Hillary Clinton for president.

"I'm voting for Hillary Clinton, not because she is a woman, but because Trump has made it easy to see that you don't really want that kind of world that he's painting," she said at the time.

Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, both advisers to the President, will reportedly join the President and Melania Trump in the UK, along with his other adult children, Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump jnr and Eric Trump.

After his lunch with the Queen and Prince Harry, Trump, accompanied by Prince Andrew, will visit Westminster Abbey, where he will lay a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.

In the evening, The Queen will host a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace and Her Majesty and the President will make speeches.