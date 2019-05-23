An Australian couple pulled into the car park of a McDonald's restaurant when the woman went into labour, but didn't miss the opportunity to order a burger.

The husband and wife welcomed their happy arrival at the car park at the McDonald's in Croydon, Melbourne, on Tuesday.

After delivering the baby in the car, the new mum sent hubby into the restaurant for a well-deserved Quarter Pounder.

Licensee Ainsley Shillington told the Daily Mail: "We served the customer as quickly as possible with drinks and a dinner box and he proceeded on his way, the crew at the time were quite concerned.

"Everyone thought it was quite fun to have such an occurrence in the car park, when they saw the ambulance in attendance they knew they were well and truly looked after," she said.

Shillington told radio station 3AW that staff didn't know the gender of the baby.