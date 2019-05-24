A New Zealand photographer's shot of a couple locking lips on top of Christchurch's Port Hills has been judged one of the world's best engagement photos.

Beth Howarth's entry is one of 50 picked as the best engagement photos of 2019. It is the third consecutive year she has been recognised in the competition, which attracts thousands of international entries.

The competition is run by Junebug Weddings, a US-based wedding blog.

Howarth's winning shot features a Christchurch couple photographed in the Port Hills, looking over Lyttelton Harbour.

The couple are locking lips beside a Ford Explorer, which has two pooches sitting in the back.

A rainbow, peeking through the clouds at the back of the back of the shot, lasted about 30 seconds, Howarth said.

"Everything just came together at the right moment, the rainbow was completely unexpected," she said.

Howarth, 32, said it was "super amazing" to be recognised in the competition.

"I'm very blown away by it all," she said.

Last year, she nabbed one of the top spots for a silhouette photo captured of a young couple holding hands - also on top of the Port Hills - as two dogs play nearby.

And in 2017 her photo of a couple celebrating their engagement at Muriwai Beach in West Auckland was picked as one of the best.

Howarth is usually based in New Zealand, between Christchurch and Auckland, but is currently travelling around Europe. She'll be back in New Zealand later this year.