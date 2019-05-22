Video of a young man bathing in a kitchen sink at a US Wendy's restaurant has gone viral online.

As others watch, the shirtless and barefoot young man is encouraged to climb into the large sink, full of soapy water.

"Take a bath, take a bath. Get in there," a voice is heard saying. Lowering himself into the water, the man is asked: "How's it feel?" "It's warm," he replies as several people in Wendy's uniforms watch and record on their cellphones.

A bystander turns on the jets for the full spa experience, before the man complains they are making the bath too hot.

Telling the man to really get stuck in, one woman says: "Wash your armpits, ooh yeah ooh."

If that's wasn't stomach-churning enough, he's then encouraged to show off his feet; "Let's see them toes, let's see them toes," an excited voice is heard saying.

According to the woman that shared the video to Facebook, it was filmed at a Wendy's restaurant in Milton, Florida.

Online commenters and potential customers were quick to voice their disgust:

Dear @Wendys please tell me you are doing EVERYTHING to immediately rectify a man taking a bath in your kitchen sink! We know "Where's The Beef", Where's the towel? #Disgusting https://t.co/O3nL11PoFs — LM Fight (@LMFight) May 22, 2019

Disgusting, @Wendys I hope he has been terminated and hopefully you are pressing charges?https://t.co/pNYsaTxkYX — DB (@TheDB_Viper) May 22, 2019

i don’t suggest anyone eating at the milton wendy’s again 🤮🤮🤮please read this lmao. You will not believe. Man taking a bath in the restaurant sink and they filming it. Then they want you to eat their. Milton Fl Wendy’s . What wrong with kids today. https://t.co/J9ongWHC5A — ⭐️⭐️⭐️Who Is Q ? (@ckgirl67) May 22, 2019

The stunt didn't end well for the fast-food workers, with one boss telling the Pensacola News Journal it was unacceptable.

Mike Johnson, marketing director with Carlisle, the company that owns the Milton Wendy's, shared the following statement with the newspaper.

"We are taking this incident seriously and it is obviously totally unacceptable. This was a prank by a person who no longer works at this restaurant, and who clearly did not use good judgement. We are taking this opportunity to reinforce our very strict quality procedures with our restaurant team."