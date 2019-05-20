A Scottish teenager passed away over the weekend after her misdiagnosed arthritis turned out to be terminal spine cancer.

Alix Cassidy's mother, Caron Cassidy, was horrified when she learned doctors had wrongly diagnosed her daughter.

A GoFundMe page was set up to fund the 17-year-old's treatment and raised more than $NZD33,000.

According to The Sun, the money will now be used to fund her funeral and the rest will go to charity.

The family shared a statement online saying: "We would love to thank everyone for their amazing donations and messages.

"Sadly our warrior passed away yesterday morning and is now at peace.

"We understand if anyone would like their donations back but the money raised will now be used to give our baby girl the send off she deserves and the rest of [the] money will be donated to a charity.

"Thank you for all the support."

Tributes for Alix

Those who knew the teen have been sending well wishes for the "beautiful" schoolgirl who died last weekend.

Her cousin Michaela Cassidy wrote: "Never in a million years would I think I would ever have to write this. You fought so hard and we are all so proud. Rest in peace Alix."

(do we know who the below are? did they post on her Facebook page?)

Yvonne McGinley said: "I never thought I'd ever be writing this but RIP Alix Cassidy. You will be missed so, so much. I cannot believe this but I hope I do you proud and you aren't in pain any more. Rest easy."

Mary Cummings shared: "Heartbreaking thinking of the family at this very sad time. Life can be so cruel. Fly high beautiful Alix. You touched the hearts of the nation. RIP — heaven has gained a beautiful Angel."

Jody McGillivray said: "Still can't quite believe it.

"Heartbreaking that such a beautiful young girl's life has been taken away from her so soon through doctors not doing their job properly. You were such a little fighter Alix. Rest in peace. Stay strong Michaela Cassidy. Love you lots."

Doctors misdiagnosed Cassidy's cancer as arthritis. Photo / Facebook

What went wrong

Last year, in October, Cassidy lost movement in her fingers.

However, doctors didn't figure out she had a cancerous tumour until April this year.

Her mother said that until then, the family had no clue what was happening to her daughter's body.

Doctors said in October that she could have arthritis, but after three months of not much communication and subscriptions to painkillers, she went on to see a private surgeon.

She said: "Alix's fingers went numb. She couldn't even open her Christmas presents, I had to open them, she couldn't pet her dog.

"Within 10 minutes the private doctor did a flex test of her arm and her leg and said 'that is not arthritis — that is her spine, I'm going to admit her right away'."

The teen was admitted to hospital, but in a few days lost control over her left leg and was transported to the neurological department at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow.

Her mother explained: "We got there at 5pm, she went for a scan at 6pm, and by 8pm I was being told it was a tumour.

"Within 48 hours of me taking her to a private doctor we were told it was a tumour on her spinal cord."

But after Cassidy underwent a biopsy, surgeons deduced it wasn't a tumour, rather it was probably an inflammatory disease.

The teen was then discharged and allowed to go home. But in the few weeks that followed, the rest of her body continued shutting down.

Her mother explained: "Both legs went from under her. I phoned the ambulance and within 24 hours both her arms and legs were gone, she couldn't use either of them.

"Her muscles were shutting down. The doctor was still saying 'it's not a tumour.' So neurology came back in, they blasted her through an IV with a really strong steroid for three days that had no effect.

"It's absolutely horrendous," she told The Sun.

It wasn't until May 2nd, when Cassidy went back into hospital for a biopsy, that surgeons diagnosed a cancerous tumour on her spine.

Her mother said: "I lost it a bit and my family had to step in and take me away until I calmed down.

"I had this oncologist come in, who we've never met before in my life, and say 'that's it, there's nothing more we can do. I can't offer you treatment. We can't offer you radiotherapy, the tumour has grown and we can't do anything for you but make you comfortable'.

"I have trusted this surgeon who told me and guaranteed me it was an inflammation disease. And he's spent 14 weeks battering my child's life about."

She believes a simple reflex test could have led to earlier detection of her daughter's tumour.

"There's no words for it. These are the people you put your faith and trust in and they're just, I have no words," she told The Sun.

A statement from a spokesman at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said:

"This is an incredibly complex case with a very difficult diagnostic process," they said.