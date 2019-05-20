Move over George, Charlotte, Louis and Archie - Game of Thrones-inspired baby names are on the rise.

The series may be ending today but character names will live on - in future classrooms.

We've rounded up the most popular Game Of Thrones inspired baby names climbing the charts.

Arya

Meaning 'wise' in Sanskrit, the most popular baby name associated with Game of Thrones appears to be Arya.

Since 2010, Arya has steadily risen in popularity to 135th place on the US Top 1000 list of baby names.

In 2018, 2545 babies were named Arya.

Khaleesi

According to the US Social Security Administration, In 2017 Khaleesi was the 630th most popular name given to girls in the US - beating out classic monikers Brittany and Britney.

There are also 19 girls named Caleesi and five Khaleesies who got an extra 'e'.

To compare, hugely popular pop culture character names Hermione and Katniss have never featured on the US Top 1000 baby names list.

Daenerys

Despite being Emelia Clarke's character's real name, Daenerys is not as popular a baby name as Khaleesi - but is still on the rise.

In 2017, 20 baby Sansas, 11 baby Cerseis, 55 baby Tyrions and 23 baby Theons were also named.

11 babies were named Cersei in 2017.

And it's not just specifically Game Of Thrones character names which have surged in popularity.

Experts say lots of old-fashioned English-sounding names are back in fashion, which may be due to the popularity of television programmes such as Game of Thrones and The Crown.