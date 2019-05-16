There is something incredibly charming about classic, old-fashioned names.
And maybe that's why there are a few that are making a strong comeback in 2019.
These baby names according to Name Berry that were all the rage in the 1910s to the 1950s are cycling back into popularity and some of them are absolutely adorable.
Check out the top classic names and their meanings coming back into style for both boys and girls.
Advertisement
Girls
Antonella – Firstborn
Esther – Star
Mae – Pearl
Helena – Bright, shining light
Joanna – God is gracious
Josephine – Jehovah increases
Rosalie – Rose
Boys
Augustine – Great, magnificent
Benedict – Blessed
Henry – Estate ruler
Lucas – Man from Lucania
Matias – Gift of God
Theodore – Gift of God
Wallace – Stranger