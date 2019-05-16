There is something incredibly charming about classic, old-fashioned names.

And maybe that's why there are a few that are making a strong comeback in 2019.

These baby names according to Name Berry that were all the rage in the 1910s to the 1950s are cycling back into popularity and some of them are absolutely adorable.

Check out the top classic names and their meanings coming back into style for both boys and girls.

Girls

Helena Bonham Carter's moniker is trending. Photo / Getty Images

Antonella – Firstborn

Esther – Star

Mae – Pearl

Helena – Bright, shining light

Joanna – God is gracious

Josephine – Jehovah increases

Rosalie – Rose

Boys

Benedict Cumberbatch's name is also back in fashion. Photo / Getty Images

Augustine – Great, magnificent

Benedict – Blessed

Henry – Estate ruler

Lucas – Man from Lucania

Matias – Gift of God

Theodore – Gift of God

Wallace – Stranger