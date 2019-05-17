Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, at the private Portland Hospital in Westminster and not at Frogmore Cottage as she had reportedly hoped for.

Buckingham Palace has released Archie's birth certificate, which shows his place of birth being Portland Hospital.

He was born at 5.26am local time (4.26pm NZT) on May 6 weighing 7lbs 3oz (3.26kg).

The birth certificate lists Meghan's job as "Princess of the United Kingdom".

Advertisement

The birth certificate of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, son of Harry and Meghan. Photo / via AP

Meghan was reportedly a week overdue, which is believed to be what led her to have Archie in a hospital.

Portland is not just any hospital. Parents who give birth at the private hospital are said to receive a "celebration meal" of champagne, lobster and foie gras after the delivery.

The cost of giving birth at the hospital also comes with a royal price tag: between £15,000 to £20,000 ($29,000-$39,000).

Portland Hospital is where Victoria Beckham, Liz Hurley and Sarah Ferguson gave birth.

Prince Harry and Meghan returned with baby Archie to Frogmore Cottage just hours after the birth.

That was where Prince Harry announced he had become a father.

The birth certificate of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the son of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has been released to the public. Photo / Getty

"I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy earlier this morning, a very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined," he said.

"How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

Archie could have been bestowed the royal title of the Earl of Dumbarton, but his parents declined as they want him to have a "normal life".