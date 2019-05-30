I know you already know where to go for the best eggs bene in town, news outlets have been churning out Top 10 Brunch Spots and Cheap Eats guides for yonks.

But what about the times when, instead of having the luxury of choosing where to spend your hard-earned Sunday morning brunch money, you have to figure out where to go to buy the Morning After Pill? Also known as the Emergency Contraceptive Pill, or the ECP if you're trying to be subtle and chic.

No judgment here my friend, Sinead In The City is here to help.

I've rounded up real recommendations from real Auckland women who have been there.

THE GOOD



Chemist Warehouse, Mt Albert

Chemist Warehouse truly is Auckland's best-kept secret, says a 25-year-old bargain hunter from Grey Lynn.

"They sell the ECP for just $15 and the staff are all lovely. Grab yourself a two-for-one jar of discount gummy vitamins while you're there, treat yourself."

Unichem, Three Lamps in Ponsonby

If you love a bit of gal pal emotional support with your ECP - Three Lamps is for you, says a 22-year-old from Ponsonby.

"The pharmacist I saw was a lovely young woman that could tell I was mortified and emotional but did her best to console an absolute stranger, saying something along the lines of "It's okay! This stuff happens!

"I paid roughly $30 and she sent me on my way prescribing an afternoon of relaxing and self-care. Divine."

Life Pharmacy, Sylvia Park

Hoon over to Sylvia P for your ECP, recommends my 21-year-old Mt Wellingtonian pal.

"I went here last year and they were very nice and polite - zero slut-shaming. It cost around $40, which was fine, the worst part was obviously how they have to weigh you. Always a harrowing experience."

Don't forget to pop into H&M for a post-ECP, emotional-pick-me-up sequin blazer while you're there - shine bright like a diamond, babes.

Quay Street Pharmacy, CBD

To my city-dwelling mates who need to sneak to the chemist on their lunch break, have no fear, Quay Street Pharmacy has your back.

"They've got awesome female pharmacists, no snarky questions asked – just good b*tches," says a CBD accountant, 32.



THE OKAY



Northcross Pharmacy, Browns Bay

North Shore gals, it might be worth crossing the bridge to the city unless you're rollin' in bucks.

My only North Shore-based, friend, 28, tells me you'll find "easy and breezy service but [it] costs $50 which is a real blow.

"Pharmacies should use a Venmo app where you only have to pay half but you can share the guy you had sex with's phone number and charge the other half to him."

Family Planning, Newmarket

If you can somehow sneak out of work, or class, definitely hit up Family Planning cause they give you the ECP for free! Cha ching!

The catch though is that their hours are really niggly and they're only open until 5pm on weekdays. So if you've had a saucy school night dalliance you'll probably have to tell your boss a weird lie to leave work early.

"The staff ask a million and one questions but it's just standard process –and sometimes they'll also be able to fit you in for an STD and preggo test which is handy," says a 27-year-old Remuera local.

White Cross, Ponsonby

Probably don't bother going here - unless you also sprained your ankle in the clubs last night and you actually need White Cross A&E help - cause it ain't cheap.

"They didn't slut-shame me or anything but it was at least $50, so definitely go somewhere else if you want a bargain.

"Also, I took it after 36 hours instead of the recommended 24 hour time frame and got pregnant anyway - so even though it was my own fault I didn't really get my money's worth, ya know," says a 28-year-old Avondale gal.

• Guys, just quickly, the emergency contraceptive pill will be most effective if you take it as soon as possible after unprotected sex. Within 24 hours is best. The emergency contraceptive pill will not prevent pregnancy if taken any later than 120 hours after unprotected sex.

Richmond Road Pharmacy, Grey Lynn

If you love your pharmacists to have a sex-positive, Sex & The City "Samantha" energy - look no further than Richy Road.

"It was $50, which sucks, but when they asked me what time the unprotected sex occurred and I said '1am and 3am' the pharmacist said 'You go girl!'. #Feminism,"" says a 33-year-old Parnell dweller.



THE BAD



Eastmed Pharmacy, St Heliers

Hop on a bus, order an Uber, live laugh Lime across town - I don't care what you have to do, but don't go to Eastmed.

"I went here twice in one week (soz not soz) a couple of years ago," says a 29-year-old Glendowie gal. "The staff gave me soul-destroying, disapproving looks, and refused to sell it to me the second time as they said they 'didn't feel comfortable about it'. So I had to go somewhere else.

"They also ask you 'why' you chose not to use a condom - as if you really envisioned spending your Sunday morning giving a judgey toad your hard-earned $30 instead of spending it on smashed avocado on toast."

Unichem, Grey Lynn

What are you even doing here? I told you to go to Richmond Road!

"This was 5-ish years ago. It was crazy expensive, like around $60," says a retail assistant, 23, from Parnell.

"The pharmacist was an old white man. He asked me why I didn't use a condom. I was like – well if the guy was here we could both ask him that."

A 31-year-old photographer from Kingsland shared a similarly disappointing tale.

"I was really young at the time and the pharmacist asked me all the questions loudly over the counter in front of everyone.

"I hate when they do that, and they do it when you go in for thrush medicine too.

"There's always some old guy who's standing way too close to the counter and listening to every detail. I'm like 'Are you enjoying this, my man, hearing about my thrush? Why you standing so close?"