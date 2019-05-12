A cinema has opened in Switzerland that offers customers the option of watching their movie in a double bed instead of a traditional seat.

The "VIP bedroom" option at Cinema Pathe in Spreitenbach near the Swiss-German border is an effort from cinema bosses to try and lure movie viewers back from home-streaming services such as Netflix.

The operators have dismissed concerns over hygiene and inappropriate behaviour, telling local news website 20 Minuten that sheets will be changed between every film: "Hygiene is very important to us," he said.

A spot in one of the beds, which feature electronically adjustable headrests, will set you back 49 francs ($73) and includes free food and drink.

The children's area offers beanbags and a slide. Photo / 20 Minuten

The cinema complex is also opening a children's area that offers bean bags, a slide and ball pit and will cost 14.50 francs ($21) per child.