An online retailer has come under intense scrutiny for selling "disturbing and disrespectful" Auschwitz memorabilia.

Australian-based company Red Bubble is selling miniskirts, bags and T-shirts featuring images and scenes from the infamous Nazi concentration camp.

The skirt features an image of an Auschwitz chimney while the cushions on sale show images of the train tracks where carriages transported people to their death.

The Auschwitz memorial and museum has hit out at Red Bubble, saying the images and sale of the items are "disturbing".

"Do you really think that selling such products as pillows, miniskirts or tote bags with the images of Auschwitz - a place of enormous human tragedy where over 1.1 million people were murdered - is acceptable?" Auschwitz memorial tweeted.

"This is rather disturbing and disrespectful."

Around 1.1 million were killed at the concentration camp in Nazi-occupied Poland during the Second World War. Photo / Getty

Red Bubble responded to the Auschwitz Memorial tweet on Tuesday, writing: "Thank you for bringing this to our attention. The nature of this content is not acceptable and is not in line with our community guidelines.

"We are taking immediate action to remove these and similar works available on these product types," it added.

It also said Redbubble "is the host of an online marketplace where independent users take responsibility for the images they upload".

After the museum and company engaged on Twitter, the museum then called out Red Bubble again over another piece of merchandise, this time a "Dr Holocaust" T-shirt.

"We have been wondering @redbubble if 'the nature of this content' is also 'not acceptable' for you and is 'not in line with your community guidelines'? We wish to bring this to your attention.

Auschwitz was one of more than 40 Nazi concentration and extermination camps built by the Nazis during World War II.

An estimated 1.1 million people were murdered at Auschwitz by Adolf Hitler's regime.