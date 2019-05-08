The announcement that Meghan Markle has given birth to a baby boy means that the odds of Prince Harry's first child being named Diana have gone down to zero.

However, royal fans have pointed out that it does not mean the new parents can't name their boy after his late grandmother - and no, not by naming him Spencer.

Instead, some royal fans have suggested they could re-jig the letters in the name Diana to spell Aidan.

My official guess on the #royalbaby name is... Aidan. It’s an anagram of Diana. #PrinceAidan — Christina D Gonzalez (@ChristinaDG) May 6, 2019

Alexander is the current bookies' favourite, with Spencer in second and Arthur and James close behind.

However, another royal fan pointed out that, since the new baby is unlikely to ever become king, there is nothing stopping the parents giving him a name like the Diana anagram Aidan.

"The newest #RoyalBaby is going to be seventh in line. The possibility of him being king is slim to none. There's nothing stopping him from being named Aidan or Casper or Otis," someone said on Twitter.

It is not the first time royal fans suggest Aidan as a royal baby name. The same suggestion was made back in 2013 ahead of the birth of Prince George.

The Royal baby boy should be called Aidan an anagram of Diana :) #RoyalBaby — Joanna Thomas (@hanjoe417) July 22, 2013

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to make an announcement on the baby's name in the coming days.