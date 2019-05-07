The mother of a three-week-old baby who died in his sling has spoken about her unbearable pain.

Tattika Dunn said her "heart feels like it's been ripped in a million pieces" after she unwrapped son Harvey at a post-natal check-up on the New South Wales Central Coast and a nurse realised he had stopped breathing.

NSW Police said the 36-year-old mum arrived at the Long Jetty Community Health Centre with her son in a "fabric baby sling" on 8 April and chatted with the nurse for at least 10 minutes before she unwrapped her baby, reports news.com.au.

Staff at the centre frantically performed CPR on the baby, but Harvey could not be revived.

The newborn, who was born on March 12, was Ms Dunn's third son with fiance Bill McGlinn.

They are also parents to four-year-old twins Seth and Bailey.

"Just wanted to do a shout out, a massive thank you to a massive group of people who came together and helped me when I couldn't help myself," Ms Dunn wrote in a Facebook post.

"I cannot go into detail as it's still very raw and my heart feels like it's been ripped in a million pieces but on the 8th of last month whilst going for a routine check-up, my 3 week old precious baby boy Harvey passed, it happened for 'no known reason' nothing can be explained, a very much loved family member was taken from this world, he had a mum a dad and 4 year old twin brothers who loved him more than anything!

"When one of our worst nightmares came to play a community stood up and helped do things I just couldn't, these people are now like family."

Ms Dunn with fiance Bill McGlinn and baby Harvey. Photo / Supplied

A GoFundMe group has been set up by the couple's surf life saving group to raise money to support the family as they "attempt to heal after experiencing the worst event that could ever happen to a parent."

Gillian Kennedy-Wilkie, who created the page, wrote: "It is with a very heavy heart we here at North Entrance Surf Life Saving Club write this on behalf of our friends and very valuable Surf Life Saving members Tattika, Bill and their two 4 year old twin sons.

"Tattika had a healthy pregnancy with lots of excitement and plenty of happy planning for her arrival."

"Nothing could have prepared them for what was about to happen."

"Giving birth to their little boy was one of the happiest experiences of their life but 3 weeks later turned into an indescribable one."

"They were faced with the unthinkable and had to say a sudden final goodbye to baby Harvey."

"Harvey was a very much loved little man whose life was suddenly taken with unknown cause."



"His little heart just stopped beating."

"He was a beautiful baby son and brother, who will be forever in all their hearts."

"It's unimaginable to most of us to even comprehend what they must be going through."

"There is nothing that can be done to ease the pain that comes with such an unexpected tragedy."

"They will never stop loving, missing, and grieving for the loss of their son and brother."

An inquest into Harvey's death will be performed by the NSW coroner.

Police are not treating his death as suspicious.

Although there are no New Zealand safety standards for babywearing equipment, Consumer NZ recommends following these guidelines when selecting a baby carrier:

• The carrier should provide support for the baby's body, head and neck. It should also hold your baby securely — crucial for when you want to keep your hands free, or when you need to bend down.

• Check the size of the leg holes. Leg holes that are too big can let babies slip through — this has been the cause of product recalls in the United States.

• Make sure there are no points, sharp edges, choking hazards, small loops, clips, or buckles to trap small fingers and toes. Check your carrier often for ripped seams, sharp edges, and loose or missing buckles.

• Hold your baby over something soft — like a bed — when you put them in a carrier.

•Check your baby can breathe freely at all times.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) also warns against using any kind of bag sling - a carrier shaped like a bag with a narrow strap - as babies can't be placed in a safe position and can suffocate.

MBIE also cautions against using any device that allows a baby to lie with a curved back, with can block the airway.

Plunket's Chief Nurse, Dr Jane O'Malley, told the Herald that Plunket has " a commitment to support attachment and bonding, and breastfeeding and baby-wearing is increasingly popular from this perspective."

"Parents and carers should take care when using slings and pouches to carry babies."

"There are recommendations around the use of slings including the Ministry of Health recommendation that extreme care needs to be taken with babies in certain circumstances, including babies less than 4 months old, babies who were premature and babies suffering from any type of breathing difficulties."

Plunket also notes that babies are at risk of suffocation if placed incorrectly in a sling because they do not have the physical capacity to move out of dangerous positions that block their airways.

Two positions in particular present significant danger:

•Lying with a curved back, with the chin resting on the chest.

•Lying with the face pressed against the fabric of the sling or the wearer's body.