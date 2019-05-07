The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have finally welcomed their first born, a little boy born in the early hours of May 6.

But while we eagerly await the first glimpse of the new mum with her bub following the royal birth, it's fair to say everyone is keen to see what the mum will wear.

Since announcing she was expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry back in October, the 37-year-old was photographed in at least 75 headline-making outfits, costing a staggering $674,400.

The huge number is reportedly more than seven times what her sister-in-law Kate Middleton spent on her pregnancy wardrobe.

During a royal visit in London at the start of the year, the Duchess of Sussex caused a frenzy with this $49 H&M dress.

While some of her fabulous maternity looks were enough to make you want to weep — such as the $18,500 bespoke Oscar de la Renta dress covered in laser-cut birds she wore to the Geographic Society Awards in October.

Some were surprisingly affordable, like the nude knit H&M maternity dress that cost just $49 in January.