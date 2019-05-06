Fashionistas rejoice — this year's most fashionable red (or in this case, pink) carpet is here.

Previous themes, such as Heavenly Bodies, have caused controversy and this year's theme looks to again keep us on our toes, matching the Met's Costume Institute exhibition - Camp: Notes on Fashion.

The exhibit is inspired by Susan Sontag's 1964 essay that defines camp as "love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration."

The gala, spearheaded by Vogue editor Anna Wintour, is easily one of the most exclusive events in the world and every Met Gala attendee must be personally approved by Wintour herself.

So, as the stars begin to descend on the event, here are our picks for the best dressed on the fashion world's most impressive pink carpet.

Anna Wintour

Woman of the hour, Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour, looks the epitome of glamour in a pink and black feathered cape worn over a heavily embellished floral sequin dress.

The queen of chic wore a vintage diamond necklace which perfectly compliments her trademark hairstyle.

Anna Wintour. Photo / Getty Images

Lady Gaga

If there is one person who knows how to make an entrance, it's Lady Gaga.

The Poker Face hitmaker, and co-host, first arrived in a voluminous pink number, and then transformed, not once, not twice, but three times in front of enthralled media.

Her final outfit change revealed a lingerie number complete with a pink and gold Haus of Gaga trolley full of hats and bags.

Lady Gaga. Photo / Getty Images

One of Lady Gaga's outfit transformations. Photo / Getty Images

Harry Styles

The final host for the night Harry Styles has arrived wearing a sheer black puffy-sleeved blouse with a bow, black trousers, heeled black boots and a single pearl earring.

The entire outfit was Gucci, and the former One Direction star took time to pose on the carpet with the brand's creative director.

Harry Styles. Photo / Getty Images

Liza Koshy

Actress and YouTuber Liza Koshy personified this year's theme with this exaggerated asymmetrical number.

The comedian looks the life of the party, even completing the look with her very own disco ball.

Liza Koshy. Photo / Getty Images

Serena Williams

Serena Williams shines as bright as the sun in a yellow Versace gown dotted with hot pink petals.

The statement look was made a tad casual with the flash of neon Nike sneakers underneath.

Serena Williams. Photo / Getty Images

Celine Dion

Celine Dion embodies the theme of this year's Met - the more extra the better.

The singer rocked a stage-ready glitzy fringe dress with statement earrings and a spiky silver headpiece.

Celine Dion. Photo / Getty Images

Sara Sampaio