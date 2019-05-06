A cheeky kid has interrupted a reporter during a royal baby watch update from the streets of Windsor outside London this morning.

Edwina Bartholomew was reporting for Sunrise this morning when a car slowed behind her and rolled down its window, revealing an excited kid in the back seat of the car.

The little kid loudly screamed before sticking up his middle finger.

"Speaking of bad parenting, what about that kid behind me before?" Bartholomew later said.

"What a little rotter! He stuck up his middle finger. There you go. The mean streets of Windsor."

The host later said the car drove back around and swore at her.

The reporter is among many awaiting royal Baby Sussex, who is now believed to be overdue.