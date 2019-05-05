A mother has shared upsetting video of her newborn baby daughter being dropped on her head by "negligent" hospital staff.

Her daughter, a twin, was born on February 14 this year, and video filmed by her husband shows a nurse lifting her and dropping her directly on her head while she is being tended to after birth. After the newborn is dropped, one of the staff members audibly gasps.

"I was never notified she was dropped nor were there any tests done due to them dropping her," the mother wrote on Facebook, saying she was sharing the video to help other mothers and babies.

"She spent a total of 12 days in the (Newborn Intensive Care Unit) due to her being 3lbs 4oz (1.6 kgs) when born.

"A head ultrasound was done on day 5 and I was also not notified that this was being done due to her low birth weight and I was never given the results of this test.

"She has a grade 1 hemorrhage on the left side of her brain and I am not sure if that was due to her being dropped or her low birth weight. I did not find out that this test was done and the results of this test until this past Saturday when I brought up a different concern to her doctor."

"I would like to prevent this from happening to other children being born at this hospital," she wrote.

Her twin girls were born at Chandler Regional in Chandler, Arizona in the US.

Commenters on Facebook warned the baby should be checked for spinal injuries. Another mother said this happened to her child too.

"I'm so sorry that has happened.! I pray that both babies are okay!! You guys should check if her spine is okay too," wrote one concerned woman.

"Hospital nurses almost dropped my baby but I reached out and grabbed him myself when the doctor started handing him to the nurses. Idiots," wrote one parent.

"That made my heart stop…awful," wrote another commenter.