Prince Harry will delay his overseas travel plans next week as the world sits on the edge of its seat for the birth of his first child.

A spokesman said that Harry would not travel to Amsterdam on Wednesday, as royal fans have gathered on the streets of Windsor in anticipation of the birth.

Harry is still slated to visit The Hague in the Netherlands on Thursday for the launch of the Invictus Games 2020, reports news.com.au.

It was not directly linked to the impending birth of his child.

A spokesman for the Sussexes said: "Due to the logistical planning for the travelling press to cover visits and engagements by The Royal Family, we have taken the decision to postpone The Duke of Sussex's scheduled visit to Amsterdam on Wednesday 8th May 2019.

"The Duke is currently scheduled to travel to The Hague on Thursday 9th May for the launch of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 as planned."

It came as pink blankets in a Bentley driving near Prince Harry and Meghan's home in Windsor sparked excited panic that a royal baby might be here.

Pink blankets in a Bentley sparked excited panic that a royal baby was near. Photo / Instagram

A witness said he spotted a pink blanket in the posh car, which was being escorted by a police motorcade.

Tamoor Ali told The Sun: "We saw a vehicle that had pink paraphernalia at the back of the windscreen go past — it was going very slowly over speed bumps.

"It seemed to me some kind of blanket of some sort.

"It seemed like someone was in there who couldn't handle speed bumps — a baby."

But Buckingham Palace has poured cold water on the excitement, saying the car and the pink blanket were not related to the Duchess of Sussex.

The sharp eyed Ali was on to something though, with sources telling the Mail Online that the car may have been carrying the Queen.

Her Majesty was due to attend service for the Royal Victorian Order at St George's Chapel in Windsor today.

The world is in the grip of baby fever, with royal watchers desperate to find out more about the birth of the Meghan and Harry's first child.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Photo / AP

The royal couple plan to keep the birth of the child private so they have time to bond, unlike the traditional photographs on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital London.

Meghan's mother Doria Ragland was believed to be staying with her in her home of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

But her estranged father Thomas Markle has been spotted in Mexico getting takeaway.

He was notably absent from his daughter's wedding last year after he was caught selling information to the paparazzi shortly before the big day.

MEGHAN MAY NOT HAVE A NATURAL BIRTH

There's speculation among royal enthusiasts, according to The Sun, that because of her age The Dutchess of Sussex will opt for a cesarean section when the royal baby comes.

Sun doctor Carol Cooper told Fabulous Digital that it is more likely Meghan will have opted for a caesarean birth.

"As far as the labour goes, she is only 37 and if you are in your mid-thirties and you are eating healthily, exercising regularly and you are fit and are the right weight as she seems to be, there is no reason why she should have significantly more complications than a younger women," Dr Cooper said.

The doctor said there were "statistically there are higher risks".

Frogmore Cottage, the home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Photo / Supplied

"Like higher blood pressure, pre-eclampsia, diabetes of pregnancy called gestation diabetes, she is more likely to have a premature baby and has a slightly higher risk of a still birth."

"There are also possible chromosome conditions that she is more likely to get."

Mums-to-be over the age of 35 – known as "geriatric mums" – are more likely to have a cesarean section, The Sun reports.

"Not that 37 is old, but I'm beginning to wonder if Meghan is scheduled for a C-section," one fan said.

FANS GATHER AS DUE DATE LOOMS

Royal super fans have camped out in the cold overnight as anticipation builds for the arrival of Meghan and Harry's baby.

Thousands have packed the streets of Windsor as the world awaits news of the birth — with Meghan at least a week overdue.

John Loughrey, 64, of Streatham, spent the night on the streets outside Windsor Castle.

The royal veteran, who waited 15 days outside St Mary's Hospital for the birth of Prince Louis, said he was over the moon.

"I had my sleeping bag, it did get cold but I didn't care about that, I was just thinking I want to be here for the birth," he said.

Royal-watchers are gathering on the streets of Windsor ahead of the birth of Meghan and Harry's first baby. Photo / News Corp Australia

He moved under cover about 2am after getting "soaking wet". But he said that "you soon warm up, it doesn't take long."

His friend Caryll Foster, 59, of Kingston-Upon-Thames also endured the cold to be first in line in case there was a baby born.

Mr Loughrey said that he hoped the baby would be called Elizabeth should it be a girl.

"It would be too sad for Harry and William if it was called Diana," he said.

"If it is a boy, I hope it is called Charles after Harry's father."

The excitement, prayers and goodwill have been flowing for Meghan and Harry for the safe arrival of their baby.

Friends have said that Meghan was happy and comfortable as she awaits what she hopes to be a home birth.

A black Range Rover entered Windsor Castle about 10am local time but the car was empty.

A police van also entered the castle but there has been no sightings of an ambulance this morning.

Harry and Meghan have remained in Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of Windsor Castle, just a few hundred metres from the Queen's apartments.

The Queen, who has visited the couple, was in residence today.