Fashionistas get ready — this year's most exclusive red carpet is next week.

The Met Gala is held annually in May and attended by a who's who of celebrities, and the dress code is a mandatory OTT.

Ahead of the Met Gala here's what you need to know about the history of the event and this year's theme.

WHAT IS THE MET GALA?

First held in 1948 when it was attended by New York's upper class, the Costume Institute Gala is held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the first Monday of May annually.

Today, the event is attended by the biggest names in fashion, acting and music to raise funds for the Met's Costume Institute.

The Met Gala has been chaired by US Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour since 1995 and she has helped make the event one of the biggest celebrity red carpets.

Editor-in-chief of American Vogue Anna Wintour is the Met Gala's chair. Photo / Getty Images

WHAT IS THIS YEAR'S THEME?

Every year the Met Gala has a theme which matches the Met's Costume Institute exhibition and this it is Camp: Notes on Fashion.

Previously themes have included China: Through the Looking Glass, Punk: Chaos to Couture and last year's controversial Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination which saw stars like Rhianna don religious outfits.

Rhianna's controversial outfit at last year's Met Gala. Photo / Getty Images

WHO WILL BE ATTENDING?

The Met Gala has attracted everyone from Kim Kardashian, Princess Diana, Beyonce and Bella Hadid and this year will be no different.

In the spotlight at this year's Gala will be Harry Styles and Lady Gaga, who have joined Wintour as co-chairs of the event in 2019.

Kim Kardashian is one of the Gala's most famous guests in recent years. Photo / Getty Images

Easily one of the most exclusive events in the world, every Met Gala attendee must be personally approved by Wintour herself.

It's also not cheap, with tickets costing a staggering $US30,000 (about $45,147).