Royal fans are in a frenzy as speculation continues to grow around the impending arrival of Baby Sussex.

The renewed excitement comes after one royal fan apparently saw police escorting a car through Windsor, lined with "pink blankets".

37-year-old Tamoor Ali was driving to the train station on Friday when he was ordered to pull over to let an escorted motorcade pass by.

He told the Sun Online: "We had got off the M4 and a police motorbike stopped us and asked us to pull to the left. Then we saw a vehicle that had pink paraphernalia at the back of the windscreen go past — it was going very slowly over speed bumps.

"It seemed to me some kind of blanket of some sort. It seemed like someone was in there who couldn't handle speed bumps — a baby."

Prince Harry and wife Meghan confirmed they were pregnant in October last year, with the baby expected to arrive in late April or early May.

Theories have been circulating in the past week that Meghan has already given birth after both her mother Doria and her make-up artist made their way to the UK.

It is still not clear where Meghan will give birth after Meghan has apparently rejected the idea of going to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London as Kate and Diana did before her.

It's rumoured the Duchess may opt for a home birth, with an emergency chopper on standby.

While media and fans remain camped out in Windsor awaiting news, Harry and Meghan are not expected to present the new arrival to the public immediately after its birth.

The palace has said that "they look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."