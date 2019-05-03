Baby Sussex will likely have an "individual" and "very modern" fashion style, according to a former maternity nurse close to the royal family.

Sarah Dixon, who has worked for friends of the royal couple as well as two international royal households, told People magazine Meghan will ditch the traditional style sister-in-law Kate Middleton favours for her children.

"I really don't think this baby will be dressed in smocking and knee-high socks the way Kate's children have been," the former maternity nurse said.

She believed Meghan would be more likely to look to her A-list friends, such as Amal Clooney, for inspiration on how to dress her child, Daily Mail reported.

A former maternity nurse said that Meghan is unlikely to dress her children in 'long socks' or 'smocks' like the Cambridge children. Photo / Getty Images

Royal fans are still anxiously awaiting the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first baby, who is due any day now.

Many are already predicting that their child will not follow the royal tradition of dressing in a "timeless" fashion.

Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, are renowned for wearing a 'traditional' British style for official engagements or photographs - including knee high socks, peter pan collars and knits.

Dixon told People she predicted Meghan will not only look to long-term friend Amal Clooney for inspiration, but also Serena Williams.

Both have children under the age of two and keep them looking current and on-trend.

"I think she will be a very modern parent and will probably take more guidance from friends such as Amal Clooney than she will from Kate," she said.

Princess Charlotte, who has just turned 4, is often seen wearing 'traditional' clothes. Photo / Supplied

"Meghan has a very individual style, and she will incorporate that when she's shopping for her baby."

The Duchess of Sussex has favoured designer clothing throughout her pregnancy - many nodding to modern trends.

But the Duchess does occasionally wear high street brands, and tends to lean towards those which are eco-friendly - such as the Veja trainers she wore during the Australian royal tour.

Meghan's love for ethical and sustainable fashion may also play a part in how baby Sussex will be dressed.