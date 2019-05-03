If sliding into luxurious hot tubs and receiving a daily pampering sounds like your type of job, you're in luck!

The dream job of a luxury spa tester is now up for grabs, and you don't even need any experience on your CV to apply.

Spa booking specialists SpaSeekers is in the market for someone to spend the summer relaxing, which includes "getting pampered, testing hot tubs, and laying in luxury spas".

You'll get the fully treatment and numerous soaks in the luxury spas during your daily testing.

Advertisement

The only catch? The job is in the UK.

But best of all, all you need to do to give yourself a chance to land the "dream job" is to share a holiday snap on social media, either using Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, tag @SpaSeekers and use the hashtag #dreamsummerjob .

The wage is pretty attractive as well, with the dream job paying about NZ$240 a day.

You'll receive lunch, free tea and coffee and be treated to two free glasses of champagne at each venue.

Unfortunately the job isn't permanent and runs only between July and August, but if you're planning a European holiday, this could be a handy way to make some extra spending money.