Teenage boy who threw cheese at schoolmate who subsequently died tells inquest "I didn't know it would kill him."

Karanbir Singh Cheema, known as Karan, suffered a serious allergic reaction to the cheese slice at his school in Greenford, West London, just before midday on June 28, 2017.

The 13-year-old was severely allergic to wheat, gluten, all dairy products, eggs and nuts and he was also asthmatic and suffered from atopic eczema, reports the Daily Telegraph.

Giving evidence behind a screen during the inquest into Karan's death on Wednesday, one of two boys then aged 13 and now aged 15, who cannot be named, said he knew Karan was allergic to bread but was unaware of his dairy allergy.

Advertisement

Speaking at Poplar Coroners' Court, where the inquest took place, he said: "I thought maybe he would get a fever or a rash and miss school for a while... I didn't know it could lead to death."

He said he "flicked" the cheese at Karan from about a foot away and that he "didn't know he was allergic."

He added: "I think it landed on the left side of his neck.

When asked why he had flicked the cheese he responded that it was "usual behaviour in year eight".

Karan went into anaphylactic shock at around 11.30am at William Perkin Church of England High School.

Staff administered two spoons of piriton, an EpiPen and gave Karan his inhaler but shortly after paramedics arrived Karan stopped breathing.

Paramedics were told over the phone that it was "just an allergic reaction" but when they arrived Karan was "gasping for air" and had broken out in hives.

Karan, described as "so bright he could have been anything he wanted", was brought to Great Ormond Street Hospital but died ten days later on July 9 with his family by his side.

The second boy who handed the classmate the cheese claimed although he knew Karan had a dairy allergy, he didn't know cheese was dairy.

He said: "At the time I didn't know dairy was cheese - milk and yoghurt, I would say that was dairy.

"I knew he was allergic to some things, dairy and pollen.

"I knew he probably had more (allergies), but I was only informed of the other ones."

Addressing the family the boy said: "I just want to say that I didn't mean any harm - I'm sorry, I'm sorry for what I did."

A statement from Karan's mother Rina was also read.

She said her son was "diligent" about his allergies and skin condition and was in good health the morning he died.

Mrs Cheema also said the school had a full report on all Karan's conditions.

When she arrived at the hospital she was told by a consultant that it was unlikely that skin contact with food could cause someone to go into anaphylactic shock.

The inquest, expected to last three days, continues.