A Kiwi woman's father has upped the ante in their 15-year long prank battle by involving Air New Zealand staff.

Christchurch-born actor, Bridie Connell, who now lives in Melbourne, has been in

an epic war with her father on who can wish the other a "pinch and a punch for the first of the month" first.

Right. So my dad and I are both very competitive/stubborn. We have been locked in a battle of “pinch and a punch, first day of the month” for years. 15 years, to be exact. Neither of us remember how it started. — Bridie Connell (@BridieKConnell) May 1, 2019

She explained that most months are pretty low key, but sometimes they up the ante and go out of their way to get to prank the other person first.

Most months it’s pretty low key, but every so often one of us ups the ante. When I was 14, I was pulled out of school and sent to the principal’s office. I thought I was in trouble. I arrived to find my dad waiting, ready to deliver the blow. “Pinch and a punch!” — Bridie Connell (@BridieKConnell) May 1, 2019

Once, I organised musicians to serenade him. He’s pranked me on live radio. I’ve got a tour guide to say the magic words in the middle of a holiday tour. He’s used my friends against me. It’s happened in a live poetry reading. It’s happened at a funeral. It ruins New Year’s Eve. — Bridie Connell (@BridieKConnell) May 1, 2019

Connell revealed this month she plotted her revenge on a three-hour Air New Zealand flight, but her father got her good in the most unexpected way.

On May 1, she was travelling to New Zealand for her cousin's birthday, however it was too early to call her father to wish his a "pinch and a punch" and she wanted to wait until she landed.

Today is the 1st of May. First of the month!I’m flying home to NZ for my cousin’s birthday. It was an early flight - too early to call dad before I took off. “It’ll have to wait,” I thought as I settled into my seat. — Bridie Connell (@BridieKConnell) May 1, 2019

While the actor was coming up with a plan, her father had other ideas.

Connell reveals that a flight attendant came up to her with a letter.

And then a staff member comes over to my seat.

“Are you Bridie?”

“Yes...”

“I’m Beau. Nice to meet you.”

Omg it’s finally happening, the moment I have been dreaming of for years. I’m going to be UPGRADED, baby!!

“I have a special delivery for you, Bridie.” — Bridie Connell (@BridieKConnell) May 1, 2019

Beau hands me a letter. I open it.

I silently scream. It’s not an upgrade. Beau grins and shakes my hand. Hands me his card.

“And just remember you can’t call your dad, phones have to be in flight mode from ... now.” — Bridie Connell (@BridieKConnell) May 1, 2019

"To my most beloved daughter," the letter read.

"I do hope you're sitting back reclining comfortably as you wend your way across the Tasman. I can't wait to see you, and I know you are going to be very excited and thrilled when you see me!"

And then her father delivered the "punch": "By the way, while I remember... pinch and a punch for the first of the month, no returns!

"Ps Aren't Air NZ flight staff fabulous? I really do understand why it's your favourite airline!", he wrote before signing off the letter with kisses.

Connell said she was annoyed that her father beat her to the punch, but was also very impressed.