An Australian mother was horrified when her son came home with a note in his school lunchbox saying the sausage rolls she had packed were "too high in fat".

The mother took to social media to vent after the school's snub.

"So I cooked my butt off... included in the cook were sausage rolls loaded with veg I sent them off to preschool with them to return along with this note.

"They will still get eaten it's just so frustrating," she added.

The note sent home by the school. Photo / Facebook

The note read: "Let's work together to make it easier for children to make healthy choices!

"There were lots of great choices in this lunchbox however sausage rolls [are] too high in fat… (Please provide nutrient value if they are homemade).

"The food did not fit with our service's nutrition guidelines. For some healthier lunchbox ideas, ask an educator, or go to the Good for Kids website."

Packing the lunchbox full of fruit, vegetables, cheese and protein balls, the hardworking mother slammed the school's "condescending" response to the meal, adding:

"In my opinion these sausage rolls are pretty healthy for him I will be sending the information back to the school."

Other parents were quick to offer support, posting:

"That's ridiculous! If they're going to be policing lunchboxes, they should provide lunch" and noting that "preschool teachers are not nutritionists".

The mum had packed the sausage rolls full of veges. Photo / 123RF

A Herald poll last year showed that Kiwi parents overwhelmingly feel that schools shouldn't play a role in policing children's lunches.

When asked in the poll, "Should schools have a say on what goes in your child's lunchbox?" one NZ mother had this insightful response:

"No, from a mum with a child who has autism. Nothing about my son's lunch is healthy but if it means he eats then so be it."

Another Kiwi mother shared that her daughter had come home from school upset after being told her lunch wasn't healthy.

"My daughter has just started school and she came home from school and said that her popcorn was unhealthy so she didn't eat it and was very upset. I was so annoyed as the popcorn I give my daughter is homemade. Okay it's not super healthy but it's better than some stuff."