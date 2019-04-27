With the world's attention on Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as the newest royal baby is due any day now, friends say the mum-to-be "feels sorry" for Kate Middleton.

Since marrying Prince Harry last May, the former actress has bent many royal rules, from walking herself down the aisle to creating an official Instagram account.

She's also reportedly planning a home birth with no plans to pose for photos with the newborn baby.

The reason, in part, is because of what Meghan's sister in law Kate Middleton went through.

A friend of Meghan's told the New York Post that the duchess "felt sorry" for Kate, who had to front up to global media looking picture perfect only hours after giving birth.

To avoid having to do the same, Meghan and Harry released a statement which stated: "Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private.

"The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

It's expected they will pose for a photo call at Windsor Castle on their own schedule.