In pursuit of a Lara Croft-like eight pack, Silke Weil jumps in the ring for a round of water boxing.

The promise

As yoga was to Madonna and Gwyneth in the early 2000s, boxing is to Victoria's Secret models and Kardashians today. Throwing punches has become a favourite way to tone up and de-stress among models, singers and celebrity A-listers. The trend has been gaining traction in New Zealand and most recently has popped up at Studio Box: the first in New Zealand to introduce water-filled punching bags, said to provide a low-impact cardiovascular workout that allows you to punch harder for longer and build stronger muscles.

I headed to the boxing-inspired group training studio with lofty hopes I'd emerge sporting an eight-pack like Lara Croft's and peak mental clarity. No pressure.

The history

Because of its violent nature and links to betting, boxing has endured a controversial history including efforts to ban it. In the late 7th century it was introduced to the Olympic Games by the Greeks. But it disappeared with the fall of the Roman Empire.

After boxing re-emerged in 17th century England, amateur boxing began in 1880. In the 20th century it was built up to be a big-money sport and the likes of Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali became household names. But boxing isn't just a sport now. Without jumping in a ring and taking punches, it's become a popular way to stay fit and is considered one of the most well-rounded options when it comes to aerobic, low-impact exercise. Models Gigi Hadid and Gisele Bundchen have certainly helped punch up its profile.

Unlike other workouts where you can check your phone or think about what's for dinner, I was completely in the zone. Photo / Supplied

The science

Boxing classes enable you to build the same strength, endurance and balance as the competitive sport, without having to engage in combat.

Ioonna Felix is a physical therapist and clinical supervisor at the James M. Benson Sports Rehabilitation Centre at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. In an interview with equinox.com, Felix explained the benefits of water bags versus traditional sand-filled. "A water bag is naturally more forgiving. The force that is transmitted from your arm is absorbed in the volume of the bag, putting less stress on your hands and wrists."

And according to Linda Arslanian, a physical therapist at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women's hospital, boxing classes are beneficial in that they build full-body strength: "You're swinging your arms, moving the muscles of your arms and shoulders, increasing your upper-body strength. And when you're in the boxer crouch with a wide stance, with your knees slightly bent, you're strengthening your core muscles, back, and legs," she told Harvard Medical School's Harvard Health Publishing.

It's proven to improve hand-eye co-ordination, Arslanian explains, and it can also make you feel more alert, attentive and relieve muscle tensions that build when you experience stress.

The reality

Throughout the 45-minute class my muscles and mind were constantly challenged. Unlike other workouts where you can check your phone or think about what's for dinner, I was completely in the zone. The instructor led us through a series of boxing moves choreographed to some banging beats. The moves included a combination of big, powerful punches like crosses, hooks and uppercuts, as well as more familiar motions: squats and small, sharp movements back and forth. Once I got the moves right, I could push it to the next level.

I always thought boxing required a lot of effort (gloves, wraps, punching bags) and a plethora of intimidating fighter's vocab. That's not the case here. For the combos you just need to be able to count: each punch is numbered one to six. Afterwards, my arms were aching and my hands wouldn't stop shaking. But as I got deep into the rounds, my focus and concentration improved and time flew.

By the end of the session, despite having thrown hundreds of punches, I was yet to see any sort of Croft-pack materialise. But, to quote Ali: "I don't count my sit-ups; I only start counting when it starts hurting because they're the only ones that count."

The verdict

I couldn't wipe the grin off my face. And because of the gloves, I couldn't wipe away my sweat either. The next day it felt like the muscles on either side of my back had been ripped out. But I survived. During the session I didn't feel the pain and I guess that's due to the low-impact concept, which meant I could go on and on. It's a workout that requires you to be in the moment - you can't get distracted. And it's a really fun environment to be in. The whole atmosphere is high-energy. I found it a great way to relieve stress, especially when it came to going "freestyle" and letting it all out on the bag.