Have you ever wandered around the fruit and vege section of the supermarket, noticed the pre-cut fruit and thought "who's so lazy that they can't even cut their own melon?".
You're not the only one.
An eye-opening Twitter thread has highlighted why buying pre-chopped fruit and vegetables isn't always an act of "laziness".
Twitter user Dr Sarah Taber explained how the act of chopping some fruit is about a lot more than taking the knife to the fruit.
The scientist was responding to a tweet by a user who said: "I always look at the pre-cut melon and think 'how effing lazy are you that you can't even cut up a melon. It's literally one step that takes no time'."
"Here's the thing, it's a lot of steps," she said, at the beginning of her Twitter thread.
She goes on to explain that poverty is not just measured on how much money you have but also how much time. For many people, time is a luxury they cannot afford.
"This is 100% not a big deal for many people," she says. "But for those who prep & clean up after meals with small children underfoot, have heavy workloads & minimal time, don't have a dishwasher, are disabled, or any combination of those things, that's a really big f****** deal."
"And folks who are raising kids, working their ass off, poor & don't have a dishwasher, old, and/or disabled is a HUGE chunk of our population. Honestly, it's easily most of the country," the US-based scientist added.
She also pointed out that it's not just about being poor or busy. Some people simply do not have the ability, physical or otherwise, to chop up fresh fruit - and that should not mean they go without it.
"Like. For real. A lot of people really can't handle "simple" food prep tasks," she explains.
"But for a whole lot of people, accessible food is one of the few things that stand between them & an expensive, soul-crushing nursing home," she added.
"Or between getting a couple servings of fresh fruit & veggies a day, and none at all."
She says "wellness and wellbeing marketing" has a lot to answer for when it comes to people's misconceptions about food.
Twitter users applauded Taber's explanation and offered their own reasons for purchasing pre-cut fruit.