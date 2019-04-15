Have you ever wandered around the fruit and vege section of the supermarket, noticed the pre-cut fruit and thought "who's so lazy that they can't even cut their own melon?".

You're not the only one.

An eye-opening Twitter thread has highlighted why buying pre-chopped fruit and vegetables isn't always an act of "laziness".

Twitter user Dr Sarah Taber explained how the act of chopping some fruit is about a lot more than taking the knife to the fruit.

The scientist was responding to a tweet by a user who said: "I always look at the pre-cut melon and think 'how effing lazy are you that you can't even cut up a melon. It's literally one step that takes no time'."

"Here's the thing, it's a lot of steps," she said, at the beginning of her Twitter thread.

Common question- here's the thing, it's a lot of steps.



1) wash melon (optional, but uhhhh I don't recommend skipping)



2) cut melon



3) pack up & store whatever melon didn't get eaten right away



4) clean up counter, cutting board, knife, plate. https://t.co/CuOflSwl2h — Dr Sarah Taber (@SarahTaber_bww) April 14, 2019

She goes on to explain that poverty is not just measured on how much money you have but also how much time. For many people, time is a luxury they cannot afford.

"This is 100% not a big deal for many people," she says. "But for those who prep & clean up after meals with small children underfoot, have heavy workloads & minimal time, don't have a dishwasher, are disabled, or any combination of those things, that's a really big f****** deal."

"And folks who are raising kids, working their ass off, poor & don't have a dishwasher, old, and/or disabled is a HUGE chunk of our population. Honestly, it's easily most of the country," the US-based scientist added.

She also pointed out that it's not just about being poor or busy. Some people simply do not have the ability, physical or otherwise, to chop up fresh fruit - and that should not mean they go without it.

Flashback to when my mom was helping her super elderly, super-dementia-having mother move into our house.



The first step was cleaning out 50+ years of junk from grandma's house. With us 3 young kids in tow, by herself, and her mom having a dementia meltdown spiral. — Dr Sarah Taber (@SarahTaber_bww) April 14, 2019

At one point we were all making dinner & my mom asked my grandma to cut up a cantaloupe.



Some 10-20 minutes later, cut to grandma, proudly showing off her... skinned, rindless, but otherwise intact spherical melon.



This is an example of a great time to have pre-cut fruit handy. — Dr Sarah Taber (@SarahTaber_bww) April 14, 2019

And this is my grandma who was somehow still living on her own at this time. There hadn't been a lot of overt signs of loss of function before this. That's why it took so long for the family to figure out how much help she needed. — Dr Sarah Taber (@SarahTaber_bww) April 14, 2019

"Like. For real. A lot of people really can't handle "simple" food prep tasks," she explains.

It's really easy to look at foods that have had extra handling to make them more immediately accessible (like cut melon) and decide "laziness" is the reason these things exist. — Dr Sarah Taber (@SarahTaber_bww) April 14, 2019

"But for a whole lot of people, accessible food is one of the few things that stand between them & an expensive, soul-crushing nursing home," she added.

"Or between getting a couple servings of fresh fruit & veggies a day, and none at all."

But for a whole lot of people, accessible food is one of the few things that stand between them & an expensive, soul-crushing nursing home.



Or between getting a couple servings of fresh fruit & veggies a day, and none at all. — Dr Sarah Taber (@SarahTaber_bww) April 14, 2019

I spent a lot of time in my life extremely broke & overworked- like, bones showing.



Even then, the biggest obstacle to getting fresh fruits & veggies wasn't money.



IT 👏 WAS 👏 TIME 👏 — Dr Sarah Taber (@SarahTaber_bww) April 14, 2019

She says "wellness and wellbeing marketing" has a lot to answer for when it comes to people's misconceptions about food.

And at this point it's like you can't even blame people for thinking "prepared food = lazy." It's all over our gotdang "sustainable" food media. That's exactly what we're told to think by "health & wellness" marketing. — Dr Sarah Taber (@SarahTaber_bww) April 14, 2019

Listen. If we're really that invested in making sure everyone eats lots of fresh food, we would do that by making it MORE accessible.



But what are we really doing? We're turning it into a class competition to show off who's got the most leisure time to obtain & prep fruit. 🙄 — Dr Sarah Taber (@SarahTaber_bww) April 14, 2019

Twitter users applauded Taber's explanation and offered their own reasons for purchasing pre-cut fruit.