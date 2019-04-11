Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will keep the birth of their first born private until they have had an opportunity to celebrate as a family.

Kensington Palace officials said in a statement Thursday that Harry and Meghan "look forward" to sharing the news of their baby's birth once they have had a chance to celebrate privately as a new family.

"Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private," the statement said.

This March 8, 2019 file photo shows Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, leaving King's College after joining a panel discussion to mark International Women's Day in London. Photo / AP

"The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

It comes just days after it was reported that Meghan has snubbed the Queen's doctors, as she doesn't want the "men in suits" to deliver her baby, reports claim.

In the final days of her pregnancy, Meghan, 37, has appointed her own delivery team, led by a female doctor.

The royal couple are expecting their first child in late April or early May. Few details have been announced.

They say they are grateful for the goodwill messages they have received from around the world.

The couple, who wed in May at Windsor Castle, recently moved from central London to a more secluded house near their wedding venue.