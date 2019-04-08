COMMENT:

I see the British press are still fired up about Meghan Markle and her as they'd coin it 'kooky' all –American wellness hippy yoga vibes - and her desire to have her childbirth handled her way.

Now I'm no fan of hers, and no, it's not a 'racist' claim as pro-Markle zealots would allege, it's just that I find her fake.

Like she's permanently acting.

She seems insincere to me, but that's just me.

But what I do find staggering is that Britain can clearly not get over that she's a modern woman.

So what that she wants to break with royal protocol and have a woman deliver her baby, instead of as she allegedly called them "men in suits" (otherwise known as the royal gynaecologists).

So what that she wants to raise the baby gender fluid, and use vegan paint in the nursery?

So what that she and Harry went to a famed celebrity wellness hangout in Kensington for pregnancy mood and energy supplements?

Yes it might all be a bit different to what the royals are used to and, yes, she may be bringing her special brand of Hollywood to the family (replete with her US makeup artist flying in for post-birth makeovers) but actually, so what?

Right from the get-go, she's been a protocol breacher - she's never been one to do things the 'right' way, or the firm's way.

From pantyhose to PDA to painting her nails dark instead of the royally approved soft pink.

Markle's a lone wolf and I get the feeling she won't be tamed by the royal family, no matter how hard they try. The stiff upper lip has met its match.

But these days, running your own programme, shirking the patriarchy, abandoning traditions, that's the cause du jour surely?

If the young royals are about regeneration and attracting a newer younger crowd, then surely she's right on message?

The Instagram page, the ownership of her own life despite marrying into an institution - that's got to be a vote grabber for the new breed of young royal fans.

I'm personally not a fan of her approach, which at times can appear disrespectful - her lavish New York City baby shower for example was to my mind taking the piss - but then I'm not in the demographic.

An opinionated divorced American feminist, flicking the bird at the royal baby delivery team system and saying, 'no thanks I'll put a woman in charge', is surely like kombucha on steroids for millennials.

So if the Queen, the British press, and your Nana disapprove, I think what Meghan Markle would say is: who cares?