It's a doughnut. It's a burger. Two tasty classics from opposite ends of the flavour spectrum have been mushed into one by Auckland burger restaurant Better Burger.

We're intrigued. We're sceptical. A doughnut burger could really go either way. For one, it could be a Rachel Green Trifle fail:

"First there's a layer of ladyfingers, then jam. then custard, which I made from scratch, then raspberries, more ladyfingers. Then beef sautéed with peas and onions. then a little bit more custard. then bananas and then I put whipped cream on top."

Or, it could be 2019's answer to the sweet meaty delight that is fried chicken and waffles.

The Herald was delivered three of these sweet-savoury anomalies for review (The whereabouts of the third doughnut burger remains unknown.)

Taste tester and long-time burger fan, Chris, invited Nadia - who admitted off camera to having already eaten a burger for breakfast - to join him in trialling the new creation.

The doughnut burger from Better Burger. Photo / Instagram

While Nadia expressed concern that the doughnut might detract from "the integrity of the burger" they were immediately impressed by what they unwrapped: Thick yellow cheese oozing from between two meaty-patties with a salty pickle, all encased in sweet, glazed doughnut rings.

Chris went in first. His reaction - a series of approving groans - was both concerning and encouraging.

Nadia, after a single bite, declared: "This is amazing."

Regaining composure, Chris asked: "Why was there ever any debate that a burger made from a doughnut wouldn't be any good?"

Ratings out of 10

Nadia:

A solid eight-and-a-half.

Chris:

Nine.

The doughnut burger, $11, is available from Better Burger stores for the month of April. However, a spokesperson tells the Herald it may be available for longer "if it's a raging success". We have a feeling it might be.