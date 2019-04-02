The 99-year-old who won the heart of Prince Harry on several royal tours of Australia has died.

Daphne Dunne had been in hospital suffering from pneumonia for two months when she died, Channel 7 reported.

Dunne called herself Prince Harry's "biggest fan" when he visited Australia. On several occasions the Prince would stop to chat to his elderly supporter, crouching down to reach Dunne who was in a wheelchair.

Prince Harry has always enjoyed special greetings and laughs with Daphne Dunne. Photo / Getty Images

Just days ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent the war widow a letter congratulating her on her 99th birthday.

"Dear Daphne, my wife and I send our warmest wishes to you on the occasion of your 99th birthday on Friday," the royal wrote to his well-known devotee.

War widow Daphne Dunne turned 99 last month and received a birthday message from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Photo / News Corp

"We hope you have a wonderful celebration surrounded by family and friends and that you've managed to escape hospital!

"Congratulations on reaching this important and impressive milestone before your centenary year next year.

It was signed simply "Harry and Meghan".

Prince Harry and Meghan greet royal fan and war widow Daphne Dunne at a public walkabout at the Sydney Opera House in October last year. Photo / Getty Images

Talking to the Today Show, Dunne's daughter Michelle Haywood said the Prince's letter had really lifted her mother's spirits.

"Meghan and Harry have gotten mum through this terrible illness she's had. She's still very unwell and I think, you know, if anything, the card they sent means so much," she said.

Prince Harry has been known to pick Daphne Dunne out of a crowd and give her a special greeting. Photo / Getty Images

Dunne was out in force to greet Prince Harry on each of his visits to Australia — first in 2015 and again in 2017.

When the Duke of Sussex made his royal visit Down Under with wife Meghan last year, Harry was sure to introduce the pair.

Prince Harry hugged Daphne Dunne during a walkabout in the torrential rain ahead ahead of the Invictus Games launch in Sydney, 2017. Photo / Getty Images

According to Dunne, Meghan told her: "I'm so happy to finally meet you, I've heard so much about you."

After a brief chat, the Duchess apparently told Dunne: "Hopefully the next time we see you we'll have our little one with us."