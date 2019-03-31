The latest list of top-notch dining in Auckland has shown female chefs are on the rise.

Metro magazine this morning revealed its pick of the Top 50 Restaurants in the city with the list containing a number of standout female chefs.

"While we're still a long way off gender equality in professional kitchens in Auckland, we're excited to see women leading some of the best restaurants in the city," Metro editor Henry Oliver said.

Depot Eatery has once again featured on Metro magazine's list of Auckland's Top 50 Restaurants. Photo / Supplied

"We're thrilled to see Auckland's restaurants continue to diversify, both in terms of the food they're making and the people making it."

The annual list featured fine-dining restaurants, all-day eateries, family-run outlets and a handful of newcomers.

The newcomers included Waiheke Island's Three Seven Two, modern-fusion eatery Hello Beasty, Ponsonby's Little Bird cafe and Henderson's The Grounds.

Meanwhile, a handful of familiar favourites have returned to the top 50 after missing out in recent years.

This included Euro in the city centre and Herne Bay's Paris Butter, which didn't make the cut last year, but are back in 2019, and Ponsonby's SPQR Italian bistro, which has regained a spot after two years off the list.

The Engine Room in the North Shore's Northcote Point. Photo / Supplied

Metro said the eateries had to have individual character and design as well as excel in the quality of the food, drink and service they offer.

Judges dined at the restaurants anonymously and paid for their meals in full.

The chosen restaurants were now in contention for the Metro Peugeot Restaurant of the Year Awards which will be announced at Auckland's Town Hall on April 29.

Baduzzi in Auckland's Wynard Quarter. Photo / Supplied

The award categories include Supreme Winner, Best New Restaurant, Best Chef and Restaurant Personality of the Year, among others.

An "international executive chef" will make the final selection of the city's Supreme Winner.

While the category finalists have not yet been revealed, magazine editor Oliver said four women were among the eight finalists for the Best Chef award.

Ortolana in Brittomart. Photo / Supplied

Newcomers to the top 50

* Hello Beasty

* Little Bird

* The Grounds

* Three Seven Two

Returners to the top 50

* Euro

* Paris Butter

* SPQR

The full top 50

* 1947 Eatery

* Amano

* Apéro

* Augustus

* Azabu

* Baduzzi

* Cafe Hanoi

Ponsonby Rd's Cafe Hanoi. Photo / Supplied

* Casita Miro

* Cassia

* Cazador

* Clooney

* Cocoro

* Coco's Cantina

K' Road cool hangout, Cocos Cantina. Photo / Supplied

* Cotto

* Culprit

* Depot

* Ebisu

* Euro

* Gemmayze St

* Gusto at the Grand

* Han

* Hello Beasty

* Hugo's Bistro

* Kazuya

* Lillius

* Little Bird

* Madame George

* Masu

* O'Connell St Bistro

* Orphans Kitchen

* Ortolana

* Paris Butter

* Pasta & Cuore

* Pasture

* Ponsonby Road Bistro

* Prego

Ponsonby Rd's Prego. Photo / Supplied

* Rosie

* Rothko

* Saan

* Sid at the French Café

* Sidart

* Soul Bar and Bistro

* SPQR

* The Blue Breeze Inn

* The Engine Room

* The Grounds

* The Grove

* The Tasting Shed

* Three Seven Two

* Woodpecker Hill