The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has earned herself a damaging nickname among Kensington Palace staff, according to Tatler magazine.

A new report, published in Tatler's May edition, says the 37-year-old is believed to have rubbed courtiers up the wrong way and was previously nicknamed "Duchess Difficult".

Now a new unflattering nickname has allegedly emerged, with Meghan now being dubbed "Me-Gain".

Insiders told the magazine the Duchess' own members of staff at Kensington Palace call her "Me-Gain".

However, Kensington Palace has disputed similar reports surrounding Meghan's relationship with her staff.

The magazine touched on the vicious attacks Sarah Ferguson was subjected to when marrying into the royal family, saying Meghan has seen nothing like what Ferguson experienced.

"Meghan has seen nothing like that – even though staff at Kensington Palace are now calling her 'Me-Gain'."

Meghan has faced claims she is demanding and has a relentless work ethic that has often led to aides overworking and struggling.

The Duchess has also been linked to a number of personnel resignations including personal assistant Melissa Toubati, who is believed to have said the work became "too much".

"Her job was highly ­pressurised and in the end it became too much," a source close to the royals revealed.

"She put up with quite a lot. Meghan put a lot of demands on her and it ended up with her in tears."