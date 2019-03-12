People have ruthlessly made fun of a woman who appeared on a breakfast television show in an expensive bridal gown, for a wedding she's spent a year planning - despite not having a groom.

Theresa Mahon, 38, from Dublin, has been busy setting up her big day, down to every detail, except who will be waiting for her at the end of the aisle.

The mother-of-three appeared on UK television show This Morning on ITV to talk about why she's already planned her dream wedding.

According to the Daily Mail, she's gotten herself all sorted so the Cinderella wedding she's dreamed of since the age of 10 turns out perfectly.

Mahon revealed after waiting to be asked the question by several long-term partners, she thought she may as well go ahead and plan her nuptials anyway.

Theresa Mahon, 38, has planned her entire wedding day despite not having a groom. Photo / ITV

Amazed viewers have called Mahon "weird" with one declaring she "needs a new hobby."

She admitted that marriage had been discussed with her most previous partner whom she shared a daughter with - but the child sadly passed away.

Mahon thought he would be the one, but the relationship ended after 12 years together.

Speaking to the show's host, Holly Willoughby, she said: "I genuinely thought he'd be my Prince Charming, but unfortunately, no."

"When the Prince Charming eventually comes along, there'll be little planning to do."

The mother revealed her inspiration was Cinderella, and she's been envisioning the big day since she was a child.

"I still even watch the film," she admitted. "I just love the whole 'she's gone from having quite a hard life and now she's just this beautiful bride.'"

The outfit even features a pair of Cinderella-inspired "glass slippers".

She says she was often asked by wedding vendors for a date, to which she simply responded there is no date or no groom yet, but "when the day comes I have it planned".

Her dress cost almost $2000 and she's spent nearly $3000 on the event.

Her song choice for her first dance is Christina Perri's A Thousand Years. Fittingly, the lyrics discuss waiting longingly for love.

"I can understand that for some people it's too much too soon," she told Willoughby. "I'm not looking to marry someone within six weeks of meeting them. I just hope it doesn't put too many people off."

While Willoughby told the woman she respected her plan, viewers ruthlessly mocked Mahon, poking fun in particular at the wedding dress she wore for her interview.

"Omg, she's on tele in her dress and has no man," one person laughed.

"I'm not entirely sure the best way to get a bloke is to tell him you've already sorted the wedding out," tweeted another.

A third joked: "Oh...My... Days, this woman in the wedding dress on This Morning seriously needs therapy."

Others also were disapproving of the fact she wasn't willing to compromise the song for her first dance.

"I wanted Nothing Else Matters by Metallica as my first dance. My boyfriend hate(s) my music taste. You have to compromise on a first dance song, it's for both of you," one criticised.