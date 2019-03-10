A conspiracy theory that First Lady Melania Trump uses a body double has resurfaced after her latest appearance with President Trump in Alabama.

Trump and his wife Melania visited communities in eastern Alabama on Friday that were devastated by recent tornadoes that left 23 people dead.

Almost as soon as they arrived in Alabama, Twitter was alight with the hashtag #FakeMelania as conspiracy theorists fed the baseless claims that Melania had a stand in reports The Daily Mail.

Almost as soon as President Trump and Melania arrived in tornado-stricken Alabama, Twitter was alight with the hashtag #FakeMelania. Photo / Getty Images

Those convinced she uses a body double at public events drew on her height, hair, nose and demeanor on Friday.

They claimed that the differences proved it wasn't actually Melania in Alabama with her husband.

"The recasting of Melania is the worst I've seen since they recast Aunt Viv in Fresh Prince #fakemelania," one Twitter user wrote.

"I clicked on #FakeMelania against my better judgement and I have to say that it DOES NOT look like Melania," another tweeted.

The claims about Melania using a body double at public events first arose in October 2017 when she appeared beside her husband as he addressed the media about hurricane relief for Puerto Rico.

During the press conference, Trump pointed out the presence of his wife even though she was standing in clear view of the cameras.

"My wife, Melania, who happens to be right here," he said.

Conspirators have based their theory of a Melania body double on the fact that Trump pointed out the First Lady was there to cover for the fact she was actually somewhere else.

The theory resurfaced again in August last year during a trip to Columbus, Ohio with the President.

The conspiracy theories are often renewed when Melania appears alongside her husband wearing sunglasses or whenever a grainy photo of her emerges.

In Alabama on Friday, Melania wore sunglasses as she paid her respects to the victims in the tornado-ravaged area.

The Trumps then went on a helicopter tour of the area, visited the homes of some victims and went to a disaster relief center at the Providence Baptist Church in Opelika to meet with survivors, volunteers and first responders.