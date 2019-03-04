Engagements are usually one of the most memorable moments of your life, and for some, choosing the perfect ring is a very big part of it.

So the last thing you'd expect is for others to make comments on the quality of your carefully chosen ring because no matter what the price tag was, it's about what it symbolises right?

So one woman was understandably upset when an employee mocked the ring her future- husband was buying her and labelled it as too "cheap".

Ariel Desiree McRae and her husband-to-be were at a branch of Pandora jewellers in Nashville, Tennessee, when the employee made the rude comment.

Advertisement

The Pandora staff member said: "Y'all can you believe that some men get these as engagement rings? How pathetic."

An infuriated McRae shared her situation on Facebook, explaining how her husband saved up $130 ($191NZD) to buy the special ring, despite the couple having little-to-no money.

McRae stood up for her man in the heartwarming post.

READ MORE: • The key to marital bliss may all be in the genes



"My husband doesn't have a lot, neither of us do. We scrape and scrape to pay bills and put food in our bellies, but after almost 2 years of dating we decided that we couldn't wait anymore, so we didn't.

"I wasn't even thinking about rings, I just wanted to marry my best friend, but he wouldn't have it. He scraped up just enough money to buy me two matching rings from Pandora. Sterling silver and CZ to be exact. That's what sits on my ring finger, and I am so in love with them.

"While we were purchasing my rings however, another lady that was working there came over to help the lady selling them to us. She said, 'Y'all can you believe that some men get these as engagement rings? How pathetic.'

"When she said that I watched my now husband's face fall. He already felt bad because he couldn't afford the pear-shaped set that so obviously had my heart and covered my Pinterest page. He already felt like a failure, asking me again and again 'Are you sure you'll be happy with these? Are you sure this is okay?' He was so upset at the idea of not making me happy enough and of me not wanting to marry him because my rings didn't cost enough money or weren't flashy enough.

"Old Ariel would have ripped that woman a new one. Mature Ariel said, 'It isn't the ring that matters, it is the love that goes into buying one that matters.' We bought the rings and left.

"Y'all I would have gotten married to this man if it had been a 25¢ gum ball machine ring. When did our nation fall so far to think the only way a man can truly love a woman is if he buys her $3,000+ jewellery and makes a public decree of his affection with said flashy ring? Sure they are nice, sure the sentiment is wonderful and I'm not trying to cut down any of your experiences, but when did it come to all that? Why do material possessions equate love??

"My husband was so afraid of me not wanting him because he couldn't afford a piece of jewellery. He was afraid that the love I have for him would pale because he couldn't afford the wedding set I wanted. The world has made it this way and it is so sad.

"But here I am though, Court-House married, $130 ring set, the love of my life by my side and happier than I could ever imagine."

McRae originally posted her story in December 2016 but has now added to it explaining how the loved up pair met.

"This post keeps growing much to my surprise, and I've been asked a thousand times how we met. So here is the short version! My husband and I met online at the age of 20, talked on the phone (and I mean actually talked not text) for 6+ hours a day for two days.

"He then drove an hour out of his way to take me on a date. I wore a tacky Christmas sweater (if you think I am lying, ask him) We ate wings, had a burping contest, and drove around listening to music and singing. I fell in love with him on the first date.

"If he had asked me to marry him the first time we met, I probably would have said yes. To be honest, we had wanted to elope three months into dating, but decided to take some extra time to get established beforehand.

"Ultimately we couldn't wait for any longer.. so we eloped. I've never been this happy in my life and I couldn't imagine spending it with anyone else ever."

Pandora made a statement to The Mirror and apologised for what had happened to the couple.

"Pandora Jewellery regrets that Ariel and Quinn had this experience while shopping for such a meaningful testament to their love.

"Their experience is not in keeping with our brand values or what we expect from those who sell our products.

"We aspire every day to bring love to people around the world no matter the occasion or sentiment, and we are honoured that Ariel and her husband chose PANDORA to celebrate this special moment together with unconditional love."