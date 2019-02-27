A man on a Singapore Airlines flight from Wellington to Melbourne was finishing up his in-flight rice dish when he felt an unusual crunch.

Speaking to AAP, Bradley Button said he spat out what was in his mouth to find what he is certain is a tooth that was not his. He promptly "threw my guts up".

He said for the duration of the flight he felt unwell, sitting with "the idea of having someone else's body part" in his meal.

Mr Button had been visiting a friend in Wellington and was returning to Melbourne aboard flight SQ248 on Tuesday when he made the gross discovery.

Advertisement

Taking photos of the object, Button said while "it was without a shadow of a doubt a tooth", the flight attendant tried to tell him it was a small rock and she needed to take it away "for testing".

He also told AAP the passenger sat next to him thought it was a chipped tooth and confirmed their story to the news agency.

So far, his compensation has been a $75 voucher for duty-free purchases redeemable on Singapore Airline flights.

An apology has been issued to Button by Singapore Airlines and according to AAP the object will be tested in Melbourne.

"We are currently investigating this incident and have sent the object for analysis. Once the results of the analysis are known, we will determine what the most appropriate course of action to take is," a spokesman said in a statement.