An Aussie mum has recreated Kim Kardashian's cut-out gown — and people are losing it over the hilarious results.

The reality star, 38, caused jaws to drop around the world as she strapped herself into a vintage Thierry Mugler dress at a beauty event at The Avalon in Hollywood last week.

But mummy blogger Laura, who runs the blog Knee Deep In Life, has since decided to parody the daring dress — and it is too funny.

Aussie mum blogger recreated Kim Kardashian's vintage cut-out gown with hilarious results. Photo / Facebook

Posting a side-by-side snap of her in a homemade version of Kim's gown she wrote: "GOOGLE GOALS..... FASHION.... When they tell you it's on backwards and you say, B**CH PLEASE!! This is fashion.

"Sometimes it's about accepting budgetary constraints meant you couldn't afford the whole dress, so you just work with what you got and pray your left t*t doesn't pop out and start mopping the floor as you make pack lunches."

Instead of spending thousands for a lookalike gown, Laura made her own out of an oversized T-shirt that she altered using a pair of scissors.

She then used a pair of swimming goggles to recreate the straps Kim had on her wrists.

Her post received over 1600 comments and has been liked 9000 times since she posted it.

Naturally, fans are loving the hilarious post that shows the mum using a shocked face emoji to cover her modesty.

One fan wrote: "You my lady make me smile and laugh out loud daily! You just carry on being you! U wonderful human being... life is too damn serious sometimes!"

Kim Kardashian seen on February 17, 2019 in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

"I literally love you. You make me laugh so much x," another said.

While one fan raved: "You wear it so much better darling."

Another agreed: "You actually rock that better than her!!! Haha nice one."

Some saw the funny side, telling the mum she probably shouldn't "wear it for the school run".

This isn't the first time Laura has bared all in the name of fun.

In January she wore extremely high-cut bikini bottoms that went viral across Australia for all the wrong reasons.

Kim Kardashian is seen on February 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

Uploading the snap to her Facebook page, she captioned it: "Google goals… f**** flossing".

Her epic response to the Beginning Boutique bikini ad has since gone viral, clocking up more than 14,000 comments.

The mum was forced to use emojis to cover up her modesty in the snap as the high-waisted swimmers were being slammed online for leaving little to the imagination, with some mocking the two-piece set as "vagina floss".